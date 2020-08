WTTC lanza Panel de Recuperación de la Demanda de Viajes

View this post on Instagram

As one of the sectors with the highest share of women employed and entrepreneurs, #Travel & #Tourism can be a tool for women empowerment, helping them to become fully engaged and lead in every aspect of society. Across the world, women are harnessing the potential of tourism to become financially independent, challenge stereotypes and start their businesses. 🙌 #MondayMotivation #Travel #Tourism #Women #WomenEmpowerment