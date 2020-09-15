4 lugares que debes visitar durante tu próximo viaje a British Columbia

View this post on Instagram

#exploreBC with Locals: Meet @ashvoykin from Castlegar! Ashley Voykin is an outdoor adventure and landscape photographer, her work explores the small towns, and big mountains of the West Kootenay region that she calls home. She can be found exploring roads and trails during the summer months, and capturing skiing in the mountain town of Rossland once the snow flies. Here are some of her favourite places to connect with nature. "The West Kootenay region consists of towering mountains, deep lakes, and an abundance of adventure year-round. Each summer I try to visit a few trails that I have yet to explore. The Davis Creek Trail was one location that I visited for the first time this summer, located north of Kaslo, this steep trail led me to an incredible view overlooking Kootenay Lake. Further to the North and within the majesty of the Purcell Mountains is one of my favourite destinations to visit during summer for the colourful wildflowers, and again in the fall time once the larches turn golden. Jumbo Pass never fails to take my breath away, and is accessible from both the East and West Kootenay Regions. Some of my most memorable experiences in the mountains have been during the early hours of morning, or late evenings under a darkening sky. An overnight trip out to Kaslo lake, within Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park is a great way to experience those magical moments of light. I've also been exploring a different set of trails this summer, after getting geared up at @cycologybikes_inc I've been riding Castlegars mountain bike trails. Pictured is @jeffashton_97 on the newest addition to the local trail network, Wings over Merry which has one of the coolest perspectives of town and the confluence of the Kootenay and Columbia Rivers! To spend time in nature my adventures don't always take me far into the backcountry, and Rossland is a perfect place for that. Starting from downtown, I love to hike up to the top of @redresort for views sweeping over Rossland and Trail. You can finish off the hike with a stop at the Velvet Restaurant inside @thejosiehotel right at the base of the mountain."