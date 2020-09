El Puerto de Cruceros de Nassau ¡recibe sello “Safe Travels”!

View this post on Instagram

We are pleased to announce that Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. (NCPL) has been accredited as a “Safe Travels” partner by The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). This internationally recognized designation indicates that NCPL has adopted globally standardized health and hygiene protocols to ensure the safety of its workforce and visitors to Nassau. The accreditation program was designed by the WTTC in collaboration with a global community of contributors, including its members, governments, health experts and other industry associations to develop action plans that will drive the recovery of the tourism sector. The Safe Travels stamp helps travelers recognize companies and destinations that uphold WTTC health and safety standards within their own protocols, reassuring them as they move throughout our facility and giving them the peace of mind to enjoy their visit.