Belice destaca en los Traveller’s Choice 2020

As the official destination marketing organization for the country, the safety and comfort of our visitors and residents are of utmost priority for the Belize Tourism Board (BTB). We are continually assessing risks and working with our partners to create protocols to ensure a safe environment for residents and guests when international visitation resumes. The country is experiencing an increase in Covid-19 cases, and in a press conference held yesterday, the Prime Minister of Belize – Rt. Hon. Dean O. Barrow – in an overabundance of caution, announced that it was necessary to delay the re-opening of the Philip Goldson International Airport (BZE), which was scheduled for August 15th, 2020. Ensuring that travelers have reliable, trustworthy, and useful information continues to be a top priority so they can make the best decisions for their health and safety when choosing a vacation destination. As such we encourage visitors to visit www.travelbelize.org often for current travel protocols and destination information. A new date for reopening has not yet been established, and will be determined based on further developments in country.