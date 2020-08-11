Belice destaca en los Traveller’s Choice 2020

En la lista de los 25 mejores hoteles boutique en el mundo deTripAdvisor, se encuentran dos encantadores recintos de Belice. Te contamos cuáles.
1. Coco Plum Island Resort
Se trata de un exclusivo resort todo incluido sólo para adultos que brinda la privacidad y tranquilidad de una isla privada al Sur de Belice. Ofrece 18 cabañas rodeadas de impresionantes vistas del mar Caribe. Cercano al lugar, los huéspedes pueden recorrer antiguas ruinas mayas en la selva tropical, snorkelear en la Gran Barrera de Arrecife de Coral o simplemente, descansar.
2. Belizean Dreams Resort
Ubicado en la costa de Hopkins Village, este es un íntimo resort all inclusive ideal para parejas. Se conforma por nueve villas independientes y es la combinación perfecta entre elegancia, estilo, modernidad y esencia beliceña. Aquí es posible realizar tours de pesca, snorkel, rappel, tirolesa, paseos a caballo, entre otras.
View this post on Instagram
As the official destination marketing organization for the country, the safety and comfort of our visitors and residents are of utmost priority for the Belize Tourism Board (BTB). We are continually assessing risks and working with our partners to create protocols to ensure a safe environment for residents and guests when international visitation resumes. The country is experiencing an increase in Covid-19 cases, and in a press conference held yesterday, the Prime Minister of Belize – Rt. Hon. Dean O. Barrow – in an overabundance of caution, announced that it was necessary to delay the re-opening of the Philip Goldson International Airport (BZE), which was scheduled for August 15th, 2020. Ensuring that travelers have reliable, trustworthy, and useful information continues to be a top priority so they can make the best decisions for their health and safety when choosing a vacation destination. As such we encourage visitors to visit www.travelbelize.org often for current travel protocols and destination information. A new date for reopening has not yet been established, and will be determined based on further developments in country.
Cabe mencionar que el paradisiaco destino de Belice aún se prepara para la reapertura del Aeropuerto Internacional Philip Goldson el próximo 15 de agosto. Pronto habrá oportunidad de experimentar cada una de las aventuras y momentos que este país ofrece.
Te puede interesar: Galardonan a propiedades de Palladium Hotel Group