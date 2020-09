¿Te gustaría conocer Marte? Es posible con Access Mars

View this post on Instagram

Our Curiosity Mars rover recently set a record for the steepest terrain it's ever climbed. ⛰️⁣ ⁣ Its mission is to study whether the Martian environment could have supported microbial life billions of years ago. One tool for doing that is a camera called the Mars Hand Lens Imager which is located in the turret at the end of the robotic arm. This camera provides a close-up view of sand grains and rock textures, similarly to how a geologist uses a handheld magnifying glass for a closer look in the field on Earth. ⁣ ⁣ The camera also takes all the individual frames that get stitched into the full images you see! This selfie is a 360-degree panorama comprised of 86 images relayed to Earth. ⁣ ⁣ Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS⁣ ⁣ #NASA #Mars #Space #Science #Planets #Curiosity