Este 24 de julio ¡reabre Machu Picchu!

Have you ever wondered what it's like to hike Huayna Picchu Mountain? One of the most rewarding hikes in Machu Picchu, Huayna Picchu offers 360 views of the surrounding mountains, ruins and Urubamba river flowing below. This 3 hour round trip hike is not for the faint of heart. Known for its "stairs of death," Huayna Picchu has an incredible amount of ancient Inca stairs that take you almost vertically up the mountain in some areas. The view however, is unparalleled and well worth it. Visit our stories to see the infamous stairs of death and learn more about the magic of Huayna Picchu at the link in our bio.