Museo de Arte de Dallas presenta nueva exposición

New exhibition: "Contemporary Art + Design: New Acquisitions" opens August 30! . Featuring artists from 11 countries—including artists based in Texas and emerging painters and designers—this free exhibition presents recently acquired paintings, installations, jewelry, furnishings, and design objects. The painters' inventive treatments of organic forms show contemporary approaches to landscapes and still lifes. These forms resonate with the unique shapes of surrounding design works, from experimental and functional sculptures to elegant and whimsical jewelry. . 🎨: Firelei Báez, Untitled (Central Power Station), 2019, acrylic and oil on archival printed canvas, Dallas Museum of Art, TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art Fund, 2019.91. Courtesy of the artist and James Cohan, New York