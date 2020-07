La NASA te invita a su próximo lanzamiento… este 30 de julio

View this post on Instagram

Today we remember the mission that piqued our curiosities and drove our perseverance to pursue further exploration of the Red Planet. 🚀 Our Sojourner rover landed on July 4, 1997, after hitching a ride aboard the Mars Pathfinder mission. Its innovative design became the template for future missions. The rover, named after civil rights pioneer Sojourner Truth, outlived its design life 12 times. This panoramic view of Pathfinder's Ares Vallis landing site shows Sojourner rover in the distance. Image Credit: NASA/JPL #countdowntomars #perseverance #pathfinder #curiosityrover #opportunityrover #marsrover #theredplanet #NASA