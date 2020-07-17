Etihad Airways otorga pruebas de PCR COVID-19

View this post on Instagram

Today, I celebrate 10 years with the Etihad Engineering family. As I reminisce on the past decade, I think of all the people I have met and the achievements we have celebrated as a team. What inspires me to keep going is surrounding myself with people who never stop thinking big. One of my most memorable moments is a recent one, when at the wake of the pandemic, we as the engineering team came together as one to support our local healthcare workers. From conceptualising, creating prototypes, crafting and delivery, we produced thousands of face shields in less than 10 days using Etihad’s existing 3D printing machines. It took countless hours of hard work and dedication, but we kept pushing through no matter how hard it got or how long the hours were. We didn’t just want a quick solution, we wanted an effective one. After spending long hours talking to frontline workers we understood the challenges that they were facing while wearing PPE face shields. A common response was that they were often uncomfortable when worn for long periods of time. This was something we wanted to consider in our design. We personally tested every single prototype for comfort, fit and durability. After a few days of persistent testing, we finally had a face shield we were all proud of. Even after all these years, everyday I learn something new. This experience has taught me that your capabilities are not limited to your profession. If you have the passion and drive, you can make a difference. Engineer Khalil Lari Manager Innovation, Additive Manufacturing & Business Development #Etihad