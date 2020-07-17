Etihad Airways otorga pruebas de PCR COVID-19

En colaboración con Mediclinic East, Etihad Airways anunció un nuevo servicio para ofrecer a sus viajeros en los Emiratos Árabes Unidos. Se trata de pruebas de PCR COVID-19 en casa o bien, en una instalación de Mediclinic antes del viaje.
Este desarrollo forma parte del programa de seguridad y saneamiento Etihad Wellness de la aerolínea, recientemente introducido para asegurar que se mantengan los más altos estándares de higiene en cada etapa del viaje del cliente.
Ya que algunos destinos pueden requerir un resultado negativo de la prueba de PCR de COVID-19 antes de la salida, la aerolínea lanza este servicio que también podrán utilizar los turistas que crucen la frontera de Abu Dhabi desde otros emiratos para llegar al Aeropuerto Internacional de Abu Dhabi.
View this post on Instagram
Today, I celebrate 10 years with the Etihad Engineering family. As I reminisce on the past decade, I think of all the people I have met and the achievements we have celebrated as a team. What inspires me to keep going is surrounding myself with people who never stop thinking big. One of my most memorable moments is a recent one, when at the wake of the pandemic, we as the engineering team came together as one to support our local healthcare workers. From conceptualising, creating prototypes, crafting and delivery, we produced thousands of face shields in less than 10 days using Etihad’s existing 3D printing machines. It took countless hours of hard work and dedication, but we kept pushing through no matter how hard it got or how long the hours were. We didn’t just want a quick solution, we wanted an effective one. After spending long hours talking to frontline workers we understood the challenges that they were facing while wearing PPE face shields. A common response was that they were often uncomfortable when worn for long periods of time. This was something we wanted to consider in our design. We personally tested every single prototype for comfort, fit and durability. After a few days of persistent testing, we finally had a face shield we were all proud of. Even after all these years, everyday I learn something new. This experience has taught me that your capabilities are not limited to your profession. If you have the passion and drive, you can make a difference. Engineer Khalil Lari Manager Innovation, Additive Manufacturing & Business Development #Etihad
Ante ello, Nadia Bastaki, vicepresidenta de Servicios Médicos de Etihad Airways, explicó: “Tenemos la responsabilidad primordial de asegurar que quienes vuelan desde Abu Dhabi puedan hacerlo con la certeza de que se está haciendo todo lo posible por atenderlos en cada etapa de su viaje. Permitir la prueba de PCR en casa eliminará mucho estrés innecesario de la experiencia del turista durante este difícil periodo”.
Te puede interesar: ¿Disminuyó el deseo de viajar debido al COVID-19? No realmente
¿Disminuyó el deseo de viajar debido al COVID-19? No realmente