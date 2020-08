Ahora, Airbnb te llevará a gozar de experiencias culinarias ‘En la cocina’

View this post on Instagram

We know you may have questions about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and what it means for you as an Airbnb host or guest. Swipe to learn more about our Extenuating Circumstances policy for reservations with check-in dates between March 14, 2020 and April 14, 2020. Guests who cancel will receive a full refund, and hosts will be able to cancel without charge or impact to their Superhost status. Airbnb will refund all its service fees for any coveted reservation that is cancelled. Click the link in our bio for updates.