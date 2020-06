8 consejos prácticos al momento de viajar durante la pandemia

View this post on Instagram

“…For every data point, there is a human story. And for every story, there are many unsung heroes that we never hear about,” says Guillermo “Memo” Sanchez, a CDC #diseasedetective. Memo deployed to help the Detroit Health Department combat the spread of COVID-19 among the city’s nursing home residents. Read more about how he supported the #COVID19 response: https://bit.ly/CDC-Sanchez. #publichealth #Coronavirus #CDC